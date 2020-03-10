NoLimitCoin Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $388,983.03 and $1,271.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,195,401 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

