Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

RCL stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.56. 1,455,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

