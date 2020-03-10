Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $542.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

