Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Shares of NSC opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $151.37 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.75 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

