Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $43,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. 97,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $151.37 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

