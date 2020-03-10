North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 36,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Foot Locker worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Foot Locker by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 522,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.