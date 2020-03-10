North Growth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of DSP Group worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 5,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

