North Growth Management Ltd. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. II-VI accounts for 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of II-VI worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in II-VI by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 2,470,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,825. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.