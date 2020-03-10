Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.