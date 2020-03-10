Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $848,680.74 and $467.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038873 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00073776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,998.35 or 1.00633942 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

