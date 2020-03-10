Noven Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

AAPL opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.04 and a 200 day moving average of $266.45. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.