Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,517,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 284,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

