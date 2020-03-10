NTN Buzztime (NTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

