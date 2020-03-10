NuBits Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $545,665.58 and $1,289.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

