Nuggets (NUG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.02509395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00124439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

