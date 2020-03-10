Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $593,280.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $8.27 or 0.00104325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $593,280.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,309,524 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.