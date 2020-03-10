NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 9,253 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,262 shares of company stock worth $11,916,602. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. 110,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

