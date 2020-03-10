NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $1.34 Million in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,238,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,979,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in InterXion by 3,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 382,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 373,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $28,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterXion stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 129,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,477. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

INXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

