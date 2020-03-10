NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Buys $54,920.00 in Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,163. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.78%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

