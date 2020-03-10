Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen Purchases 24,000 Shares

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000.

NVA stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.99. 1,752,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $356.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.19.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.27.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.