Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuvista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.27.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

TSE NVA traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.99. 1,752,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Insiders have acquired 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $223,971 over the last 90 days.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.