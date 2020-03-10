Nxt Price Tops $0.0121 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $1.52 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005722 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Indodax, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.