Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

NYSE:OAS opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after buying an additional 20,168,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,638,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $297,326,000 after buying an additional 8,816,593 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Brook Road Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,635,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

