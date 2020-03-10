Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.20. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of OBE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. 139,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,429. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.