Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,270.50 ($16.71).

Shares of LON:OCDO traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,093 ($14.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,131,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,192.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.18. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders acquired a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,674 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

