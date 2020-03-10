Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown Acquires 5,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OXY traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,435,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617,656. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

