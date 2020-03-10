Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) CEO Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 5,421,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,188. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $808.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OII. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.