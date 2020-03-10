Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) CFO Alan R. Curtis Buys 8,180 Shares

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) CFO Alan R. Curtis acquired 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares in the company, valued at $397,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OII traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,188. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

