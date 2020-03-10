OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

