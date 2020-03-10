Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

