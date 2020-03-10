Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Glen A. Messina Buys 56,300 Shares

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Glen A. Messina bought 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 1,685,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,985. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 644,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 136,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

