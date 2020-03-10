ODEM (ODE) One Day Volume Hits $398,239.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $398,239.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

