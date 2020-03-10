ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $314,504.02 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $314,504.02 and $63,464.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00039057 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00073683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,940.91 or 0.99965141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

