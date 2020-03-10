Odyssey Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.53 million and $360,840.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, FCoin and Bit-Z. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, IDEX, Huobi, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

