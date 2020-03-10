OKB (OKB) Price Hits $4.56 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. OKB has a total market cap of $273.68 million and $139.54 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00057535 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00482790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.19 or 0.06397481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012534 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

