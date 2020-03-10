OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $5,163.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038718 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00074776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,904.32 or 0.99944431 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001421 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,043,229 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

