Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.37% of Old Republic International worth $160,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 111,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders bought 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $260,972 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

