Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Olin worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $63,189,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 3,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

NYSE:OLN opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.