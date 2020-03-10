OmiseGO Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $130.04 million and $176.18 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, DigiFinex, ZB.COM and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Exmo, Iquant, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Coinone, OTCBTC, Coinnest, CoinEx, CoinBene, Tidex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Coinrail, IDAX, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, B2BX, Bitbns, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, OKEx, BigONE, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, GOPAX, IDCM, COSS, FCoin, ABCC, C2CX, Huobi, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Gate.io, BitMart, Ovis, Poloniex, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Koinex, AirSwap, BitForex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Braziliex, IDEX, TDAX, Upbit, BitBay, Mercatox, DragonEX, Crex24, Neraex, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, Liqui, Binance, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

