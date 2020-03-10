Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Omni has a market capitalization of $960,443.11 and $67.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00021588 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00633007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009174 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,867 coins and its circulating supply is 562,551 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

