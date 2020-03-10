On The Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.17 ($6.70).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

OTB stock remained flat at $GBX 266.80 ($3.51) during midday trading on Tuesday. 554,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a market cap of $346.15 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.38.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.