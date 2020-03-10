On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.69

News coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -2.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

