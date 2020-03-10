Ondori (RSTR) Price Tops $0.0001

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Ondori coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Ondori has a market cap of $3.00 million and $14.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ondori

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

