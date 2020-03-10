ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 265.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

OGS opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.