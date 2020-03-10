Opacity Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 11% against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $516.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

