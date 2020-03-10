Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $509,583.79 and $1,600.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.