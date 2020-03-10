Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Upgraded by Pi Financial to “Neutral”

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OTEX stock traded up C$2.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$54.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,697. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$49.53 and a 12-month high of C$63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 65,374 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.54, for a total transaction of C$4,023,132.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,328,342.77. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,099 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.65, for a total transaction of C$131,510.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,441.67. Insiders have sold a total of 412,473 shares of company stock worth $25,355,380 in the last quarter.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

