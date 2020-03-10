Open Trading Network (OTN) Hits Market Cap of $16,748.96

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $16,748.96 and approximately $143.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

