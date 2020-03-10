Opus Market Capitalization Tops $143,651.26 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $143,651.26 and approximately $132.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 102.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.02509395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00124439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

