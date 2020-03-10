Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,196 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,550,000 after buying an additional 1,513,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

ORCL stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

